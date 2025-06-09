Remove them in 12 months says Ro Filipe

The Ministry of Public Works is urging the committee responsible for removing derelict vessels to accelerate their efforts over the next 12 months.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says there is a priority list of shipwrecks and abandoned vessels to be addressed, including two abandoned bauxite vessels at the Naiviqiri jetty in Bua.

He says some vessels will be scuttled, while others will be dismantled, noting that many have been left unattended for over 30 years.

“We are already working with UN agencies and other development partners to fast-track this over the next 12 months. These wrecks have been neglected for 20 to 30 years especially in Suva Harbourso we need to act quickly and make this happen,”

The Minister acknowledges that while progress is being made, wreck removal is a complex and costly task. It involves safely extracting oil from the vessels, some of which are partially submerged or located in strong currents.

Despite the challenges, Ro Filipe emphasizes the importance of completing the work to ensure environmental safety and restore affected marine areas.

