Remote students benefit from $1.5m clothing donation

The Lowe’s Children Donation Project has provided approximately $1.5 million worth of new children’s clothing to students across Fiji, aiming to support children especially those in remote areas with essential attire for daily life, both in and out of school.

Vuvale Outsourcing Co-Founder Miles Blok says this donation marks the first phase of a larger initiative, with total contributions from Lowes Menswear expected to exceed $3 million by the end of the year.

“These clothes were a generous donation from one of our Australian clients—Lowes Menswear. It includes 40 shipping pallets of a wide range of items such as pants, shorts, t-shirts, formal shirts, sporting clothes, and raincoats.”

Ro Camaisala Memorial School Head Teacher, Rupeni Vutevute, expressed his gratitude to the government and Vuvale Outsourcing for their support, highlighting the significance of his school being chosen for this initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica welcomed the donation, highlighting its timely nature as the government continues its efforts to provide better resources for vulnerable children.

He stated that the donated clothing will be distributed to 30 schools across the country, and the government is eager to collaborate with more businesses to enhance support for Fijian communities.