Regulatory barriers hindering business growth

Doing business in Fiji presents significant challenges for entrepreneurs, with one of the major hurdles being the time and effort required to ensure compliance with regulatory authorities.

Entrepreneurs often find themselves burdened by excessive paperwork, with the repetitive submission of the same documents creating unnecessary delays.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says that due to this, many businesses find it difficult to thrive, and the overall entrepreneurial environment may feel discouraging to those looking to succeed in Fiji.

He adds that to address these challenges, the ministry is collaborating with government agencies to take a transformative step by digitizing government services.

“We are proud to introduce the Starting a Business Sub-System, designed to streamline processes and alleviate these burdens. It allows for the pre-population of documents, meaning you will no longer need to resubmit the same paperwork repeatedly.”

Kamikamica says that this initiative is not just about reducing paperwork but also to focus on what truly matters: growing your enterprises and contributing to Fiji’s economy.

He adds that other reforms and initiatives are being carried out, such as the review of immigration processes and the development of the Fiji Trade Information Portal to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, with the aim of promoting industry development.

