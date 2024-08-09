Regional cooperation tops FFMM agenda

The Pacific Island countries, including Fiji, continue to content the ever-increasing geostrategic interests and battle the climate crisis.

This has been highlighted by Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Prime Minister of Cook Islands, Mark Brown, during the opening of the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting in Suva.

Brown says the climate battle continues to intensify every year.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the PIC’s navigate new and emerging challenges and threats, such as cyberattacks and translational crime as well.

Therefore, Brown adds that they continually work as a region to strengthen political solidarity.

“We ensure that when one member calls on us, we as a forum family are able to respond. Indeed, I cannot underscore enough the importance of our collective solidarity. While we all recognize our national priorities will always be paramount. We must also recognize that in the face of the uncertainties we contend with today, we must be able to trust and count on the solidarity and support of those closest to us.”

Brown adds that PIC’s can no longer rest on their laurels and depend on the goodwill of others.

He adds that if we are to attain the shared 2050 vision, then we must be more strategic and assertive in the collective engagement.

The Foreign Ministers meeting is underway at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat with twelve ministerial representatives, three special envoys, and senior official representatives from across the 18 Forum Member countries.

Regional peace and security, progress on the 2050 Strategy, the review of the regional architecture, and considerations on the Forum’s partnership mechanism, amongst others, will feature prominently on the agenda.