Reestablishment of PWD aims to strengthen local contractors

The Ministry of Public Works has clarified that the reestablishment of the Public Works Department is not a move to sideline local contractors, but to enhance their performance through improved oversight and project supervision.

Speaking before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Permanent Secretary, Paula Baleilevuka stressed that one of the main reasons behind reviving PWD is to address longstanding issues with construction quality and oversight.

“Right now, the supervision is an issue. So, there’s a lot of complaints coming in from people who are residing in quarters. After the contractors left, the building is leaking again, having problems. That is because they are no proper supervision. The reestablishment of PWD is to make sure that those activities are properly supervised.”

He adds that the cabinet has approved the recruitment of 700 new positions within the Public Works Department at various levels.

“Right now, Rural Water and Rural Road still with the authority of Fiji, and with the Fiji Road authority, respectively. Once the setup in Fiji Road is right, they will be moved with the same people, the numbers are already there. They’re already working on the FRA and the Water Authority. So, they’ll just be, they’ll just move across to PWD.”

While acknowledging the significant challenges ahead, the ministry reiterated its commitment to rebuilding local capacity, supporting private sector growth, and ensuring long-term employment for Fijians in the public infrastructure sector.





