Red Cross Pacific leaders meeting currently underway

The Fiji Red Cross Society together with the International Federation of Red Cross today traditionally welcomed delegates from the 14 Red Cross societies across the Pacific Region.

These delegates are part of the 7th Red Cross Pacific leaders meeting that is currently underway at the Holiday Inn in Suva.

Fiji Red Cross President Sala Toganivalu says the primary focus will be on dialogue to find ways to tackle the issues that Red Cross national societies face in the region.

“What we hope to get out of it, is setting the agenda for the future if the movement in terms of issues that affect our communities the thing that is important to us in terms of climate change, disaster risk reduction, gender violence and issues that is common across the Pacific.”

Toganivalu says more discussions are expected in this meeting, which will conclude on Friday.