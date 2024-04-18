Recruitment criteria for special administrators outlined

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa stresses the value of qualifications, experience and leadership abilities for those aspiring to serve as special administrators in cities and towns.

Responding to a question raised by Opposition MP Hem Chand regarding the selection criteria for the appointments of special administrators, Nalumisa highlights the need for a deep understanding of the areas of operation and strategic thinking abilities among potential candidates.

He states that community involvement is essential because an administrator’s ability to interact with the community is a key indicator of their competence.

“It’s leadership and communication, a master of the potential qualities to lead, and while serving the municipalities, the next one is the message of the skills the competence can gauge the community, so community engagement is very important. The next one is having to be strategic; they must have to be strategic they must have that skills to be strategically thinkers.”

The Minister emphasizes the importance of diligence in ensuring compliance with regulations, including signing conflict of interest and confidentiality declarations and adhering to a code of conduct to maintain integrity and public trust.

According to Nalumisa, the recruitment process for special administrators will be based on these criteria, ensuring that those selected possess the necessary skills and commitment to serve their communities effectively.