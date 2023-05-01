Recipients of government pensions to submit forms

The Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics has issued a warning to all recipients of government pensions, including civil pensions, dependent pension, widows and orphans pension.

In a statement, the ministry stated that life certificate forms must be renewed every three months, with the May to July form now due for submission.

The ministry has made it clear that failure to submit the life certificate forms on time will result in the withholding of pensions.

The ministry has made the life certificate forms available on its website and also sent them out via post to nominated addresses.