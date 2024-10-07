Real estate sector thrives amid demand for housing

The real estate sector in Fiji is thriving, driven by high demand for housing, says Vinal Singh, Compliance and Monitoring Officer at the Real Estate Licensing Board.

Singh says that the number of property sale advertisements each week indicates healthy projections for the coming months, as more Fijians are moving toward home ownership.

He says the real estate sector is experiencing a significant upswing as more Fijians seek to own their homes.

“We collect that data. So based on that data, I would like to say that yes, there are more properties being advertised recently, so the supply of properties is there. So there must be a demand that is why there is a supply of properties.”

Singh says people are also finding it easier to finance their loans when buying properties as the interest rates offered by local banks are favorable.