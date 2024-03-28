Rayalu sounds alarm on pollution crisis

[File Photo]

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu emphasizes the critical importance of preserving the cleanliness of rivers and waterways.

This comes amidst growing concerns over environmental degradation and pollution in our waterways.

While also responding to the issue of farmers dumping rubbish into rivers, Rayalu stressed the need for immediate action to curb this harmful practice.

“My advice to the farmers who are dumping their garbage in the rivers is to stop it, you know, because there are other uses of the river and we have to be very considerate, you know, in our use of our rivers and streams.”

Rayalu highlights the importance of collective responsibility to safeguard the nation’s natural resources for future generations.