Ravu provides progress on logging operations

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry is working closely with the Fiji Pine Trust to develop a 20 Year Forest Management Plan with Harvesting Schedules for all Pine Schemes in the Maritime islands.

This was revealed in parliament today by the Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu while providing an update on logging operations in Maritime Islands.

Ravu says that the total area of pine to be harvested in Muani, Kadavu for this project amounts to 83 hectares, noting that $600,000 was released last Friday from the Ministry of Finance to meet the barge costs for Muani.

[Source: Supplied]

The minister says that groundwork costs come to a total of $13,500 while barge grant of $600k will cover the transportation of 6 barge loads, each carrying 2000 tonnes, from Muani to Lautoka port.

He reported that logging companies Drelaga Holdings Ltd and Burning Bush Pte Ltd is currently conducting logging in Muani.



[Source: Supplied]

The expected first load is scheduled for 1st June 2024.