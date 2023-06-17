Ravu commends women’s group

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A group of women of Vuinaqulutu village in Macuata have been commended for their foresight and commitment to development.

Minister for Fisheries and Forests Kalaveti Ravu commissioned the village footpath yesterday, which was made possible through an investment of $16,000 by the village women’s group.

Ravu encouraged the 36-member group, called ‘Sede na Qele Women’s Cooperative’ not to let their situation limit their vision for greatness.

Fisheries and Forests Minister Kalaveti Ravu opening Vuinaqulutu village footpath.

The group is made up of mothers and young women in the village, with an aim to address much-needed development projects in their community.

Executive member Selina Monika says the construction of the footpath was much-needed as the village tended to get soggy during wet weather.

Meanwhile, Ravu also commissioned the group’s canteen extension and called on the men and male youths in the village to continue supporting the women in their ventures.