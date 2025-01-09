Ratuva urges research-driven poverty action

Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva

Fiji’s persistent struggles with poverty, crime and drug abuse are deeply rooted in systemic issues that demand more than surface-level solutions.

Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva argues that these challenges are interconnected, stemming from social inequality, family instability, trauma and a lack of opportunities.

Addressing them requires strategic, long-term thinking, he said not the routine exercises and fragmented efforts that currently define governmental approaches.

“I really have not seen at least put together a particular think tank to begin to identify and link up all these issues and frame a strategy for long-term sustainability of how we might be able to address some of this. And I think what’s been happening is that as soon as the government came into place, they went back into the routine exercise of different ministries doing certain things, the way it’s always been done.”

Prof Ratuva believes Fiji’s policymaking falls short because it is not driven by research.

He points to countries like Samoa and Papua New Guinea where dedicated national research institutes provide data and analysis to guide decisions on pressing issues such as economic development and security.

In contrast, Fiji relies heavily on universities that prioritize undergraduate teaching over applied policy research.

Establishing a national research institute, he suggests could transform Fiji’s ability to address systemic challenges with evidence-based strategies.

The lack of qualified civil servants and the ongoing brain drain further hinder progress.

Many skilled professionals leave Fiji for international opportunities, creating gaps in local expertise.

Ratuva also pointed out the importance of strengthening domestic research capabilities and retaining talent to ensure sustainable solutions.

Poverty, he explains is not simply a financial issue but a structural one linked to historical marginalization, intergenerational inequality and limited access to resources.

It is closely tied to broader concerns such as health, education, climate change, and food security, making it a multifaceted challenge that cannot be resolved by financial aid alone.

Efforts to gather updated data are underway, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad announcing the launch of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey this year.

“A lot of people lost jobs, a lot of people lost income. And so the effect of that is still there. So if you look at the policies we put in, as soon as we came in, you know, apart from the $50 million for the $200 back-to-school support that we are keeping now, we would have spent about $150 million in the last three years, 2023, 2024 and 2025.”

The survey will provide insights into poverty, unemployment and income levels in the post-COVID landscape.

Prof Prasad acknowledges the economic and social damage caused by the pandemic and says the findings will help guide policies for recovery and long-term resilience.

Ratuva also advocates for the creation of a national security institute in Fiji, similar to those in other Pacific countries to focus on critical areas such as economic development, ethnic relations and national security.

Such an institute, he says could provide valuable insights to inform sustainable policies.

Prof Ratuva reiterates that Fiji’s challenges require a fundamental shift in approach, from reactive measures to proactive, research-driven policymaking.