Ratuva sounds alarm on Fiji’s political stability

Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva

Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva has issued a stern warning regarding the potential political instability in Fiji attributing it to the relentless pursuit of power by individuals and the narrow focus on party interests.

As the controversy surrounding the termination of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro continues, Professor Ratuva emphasizes the need for political leaders to prioritize the interests of Fijians over personal and party gains.

He acknowledges the deep-seated divisions within the Coalition government but urges leaders to explore avenues for dialogue and reconciliation within the traditional Fijian system of conflict resolution.

“To relook at all our own political conflict resolution mechanism, something which is not really imprinted in the Constitution, but something which is not imprints in the thinking in the minds of political leaders and political parties at the moment because a lot of politics is driven by the desire to get into power.

Prof Ratuva highlights the importance of preventing the escalation of political turmoil as it could have far-reaching consequences sparking a chain reaction that may impact Fiji’s stability for years to come.

Proposing the National Federation Party as potential mediators, the Fijian academic stresses the necessity of involving respected figures to assist the Social Democratic Liberal Party and The People’s Alliance.

“I think it’s important to bring in other people as well who are respected by all the parties concerned and I think it’s important to look beyond just the political party interest into the national interest and see how we can make sure that stability can continue.”

Professor Ratuva emphasizes that a long-term solution not only benefits national stability but also provides an opportunity to reevaluate political conflict resolution mechanisms often overshadowed by the relentless pursuit of power.