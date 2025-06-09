Ratuva says some Fijians misusing freedom of speech online

Some Fijians are misusing their freedom of speech by spewing hurtful, unnecessary and hate-filled comments on online platforms, says Distinguished Professor Steve Ratuva.

The award-winning political sociologist and global interdisciplinary scholar says a lot of the diatribe could be linked to the emotional fallout from the 1987 and 2006 military coups and the events of 2000.

Ratuva says he was part of the Human Rights Commission team put together to monitor hate online and says it is disturbing to note how hate-speech is linked to stereotypes and perceptions of each other linked to gender, culture and race.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Ratuva was asked by the UN Human Rights Commission to come and speak about trauma and conflict in Fiji and will deliver a public lecture titled ‘Turmoil and Hope: Where is Fiji Heading’ this afternoon at the Grand Pacific Hotel from 5pm-7pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.