Ratu Viliame installed as the new Tui Sabeto

Ratu Viliame Mataitoga, new Momo Levu na Tui Sabeto

The Vanua o Betoraurau has traditionally installed Ratu Viliame Mataitoga as the new Momo Levu na Tui Sabeto.

Hundreds of Fijians and high chiefs gathered at the chiefly village of Sabeto for the solemn occasion at the Ulunivanua Methodist church.

Traditional protocol, and strict movements were also observed.

Ratu Viliame succeeds his older brother, the late Momo Levu na Tui Sabeto Ratu Tevita Mataitoga, after his passing in 2022.

The Tui Sabeto is the paramount chief of the Yavusa e Vitu under the Matanitu Vanua o Betoraurau who have been actively preparing for the traditional installation over the past few weeks after the conclusion of the one-year mourning period.

The new Tui Sabeto is the youngest son of the late Momo Levu na Tui Sabeto, Ratu Kaliova Mataitoga, and the late Adi Josivini Naburenimaravu Mataitoga.