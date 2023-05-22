Ratu Sukuna public holiday is a family day

Ratu Sukuna.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has released a five-day program for the celebration of Ratu Sukuna Day.

Minister, Ifereimi Vasu says Ratu Sukuna Day will be launched at the Great Council of Chiefs meeting in Bau this Wednesday followed by a series of events from Thursday through to Monday.

Vasu says Fijians will be given a fair chance to celebrate the life of the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

The public will be able to participate in a march that will begin at Suva’s Flea Market on Monday morning.

“His Excellency the President will deliver the Ratu Sukuna Day address. This will be followed by entertainment. An evening reception at the State House will conclude the celebration.”

Vasu says the public holiday aims to inform Fijians of the instrumental role Ratu Sukuna played towards nation-building.