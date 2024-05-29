Ratu Sukuna celebration begins today

Ratu Sukuna Statue

The Ratu Sukuna Day celebration begins today with an Education and Culture Symposium at the Holiday Inn.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu says on Thursday, there will be engagement activities for primary and secondary schools at Albert Park, officiated by the Permanent Secretary for Education.

This will be followed by a lecture by Professor Steven Ratuva at the Fiji National University’s Nasinu Campus.

[File Photo]

Isikeli Tuiwailevu says this is a great time to remember the statesman and his contributions to the building of Fiji.

“I urge every Fijian to lend our full support to this celebration event. We will ensure that Ratu Sukuna’s great vision and noble aspiration and legacy for Fiji continues.”

The main celebrations will be marked by a public holiday on Friday, with events held at Albert Park in Suva, officiated by the Prime Minister.