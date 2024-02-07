Ratepayer meetings are crucial : Nalumisa

[File Photo]

Ratepayer meetings are important, especially in the context of local governance and community engagement.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa.

Nalumisa says the meeting provides a platform for residents to discuss issues affecting their community with government officials and provide input on decisions that may

impact them directly.

He believes that the meetings are crucial because they foster transparency and accountability.

The Minister says it is also an opportunity for ratepayers or residents in general to voice their opinions, and information is shared among the parties concerned.

Nalumisa attended the first-rate payers meeting in Lautoka last week after the appointment of the new special administrators and was accompanied by his Permanent

Secretary, Seema Sharma, and Director for Local Government, Bindula Devi.