Rainima warns against illegal dumping

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima has raised serious concern about the illegal dumping of waste in Labasa.

Rainima believes that this problem continues to give rise to constant flooding during heavy downpours.

He says while the Town Council and Fiji Roads Authority are trying to address the problem of flooding, it is on the residents to also play their part.

Article continues after advertisement

“The amount of rubbish too that can be seen on creeks and drains along the roadside is troubling. We really need to address this in our households, which can really avoid flooding of certain roads and crossings.”

Rainima says that certain informal communities, even household residents and popular neighborhoods in Labasa, are engaging in illegal rubbish disposal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.