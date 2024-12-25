Rain, flooding and winds to intensify

Fiji is bracing for more severe weather as heavy rain, flooding and strong winds continue to affect the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued several warnings as an active trough of low pressure brings increased rainfall, strong winds and the risk of flash flooding.

A heavy rain warning is now in effect for the whole of Fiji with periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms and squally conditions expected throughout the day.

The rainfall is expected to intensify tomorrow through Sunday as another trough of low pressure approaches from the west, bringing further downpours across the group.

With already saturated ground, authorities are concerned about the possibility of flash flooding in low-lying areas and near small streams.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is warning of several impacts including poor visibility for motorists, damage to roads, settlements and infrastructure as well as the risk of displacement for communities living near rivers and streams.

There is also the potential for major disruptions to essential services, traffic flow and power supply with very windy conditions likely to affect temporary structures.

Fijians have been urged to stay alert and follow safety instructions.

The Nadi Weather Office will continue to monitor the weather and issue updates as necessary.