Raid leads to arrest in marijuana discovery

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A man has been arrested following a raid in Caubati by the Southern Division’s Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Department.

The 40-year-old suspect was detained after several dried branches and leaves, believed to be marijuana, were found wrapped in aluminum foil.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu states that the Fiji Police Force remains committed to reducing the supply of illicit drugs.

This effort is part of the Counter Narcotics Framework, which focuses on dismantling networks involved in the distribution of illegal substances.

The suspect is in custody, and the seized items have been sent for analysis.

Authorities are urging the public to report any information related to drug activities through Crime Stoppers on 919 or 917.