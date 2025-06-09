Radrodro warns schools, zero tolerance for bullying

[Photo: File]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says there will be zero tolerance for bullying, harassment, intimidation and abuse in schools.

He says schools must be safe places where every child feels protected and respected.

Radrodro is urging parents and guardians to report bullying, accidents and serious concerns to the Head of School first.

He says schools must investigate complaints and take action under the Ministry’s child protection and behaviour management policies.

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The Minister is also calling on teachers and school heads to respond quickly to reports of bullying, violence and safety risks.

He says parents should work closely with schools to protect students and ensure Fiji’s schools remain safe learning environments.