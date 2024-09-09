Radrodro stresses on preparedness as Term Three begins

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has reiterated that the safety and security of students and teachers remain crucial.

Radrodro emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the school environment is conducive to learning, allowing students to excel academically and grow socially.

He made these comments while extending his well-wishes to students, teachers, school management committees, school boards, parents, and guardians as they prepare for Term Three of the academic year, which begins tomorrow.

Radrodro hopes that all students and teachers had an enjoyable school break and used the time well to prepare for both internal and external exams at the end of the year.

He stresses that parents and guardians must ensure that children are prepared with all necessary items for school, such as redeeming school bus fare cards and other logistical support.

The Minister also highlights the need for monitoring daily attendance and advises parents to inform the class teacher or school admin staff if a child is unwell and unable to attend classes.

With the increase in drug use and social ills affecting children, Radrodro urges parents and guardians to remain vigilant at all times.

He encourages them to hold regular family meetings to discuss the importance of attending school and avoiding social ills.

Radrodro reminds Divisional and District Officers, as well as Heads of Schools, to adhere to the Ministry’s instructions provided in the circular for Term 3 school reopening requirements.

Term Three will begin tomorrow and end on December 6th.