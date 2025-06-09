Radrodro rejects NFP claims over school campaigns

[Photo: File]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has hit back at the National Federation Party over comments about the use of school premises for political campaigns.

Radrodro says his comments to The Fiji Times were misinterpreted.

He says he was asked about political rallies being held on school premises and only referred to Ministry of Education policies requiring approval from the Permanent Secretary.

Radrodro says he did not refer to Section 113 of the Fiji Electoral Act 2014, as reported.

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He has also rejected NFP General Secretary Kamal Iyer’s claim that his views are “warped”.

Radrodro says Iyer should first verify statements attributed to him before making public comments.

He has instead pointed to Section 150(c) of the Electoral Act, which makes it an offence to conduct political campaigning on the premises of an educational institution.

The offence carries a fine of up to ten-thousand dollars, a prison term of up to five years, or both.

Radrodro says until the law is amended, it must be followed.

He says the Ministry will continue to protect the political neutrality of schools and the wellbeing of students and teachers.

Radrodro says all political parties must operate on an equal footing and respect Fiji’s electoral laws.