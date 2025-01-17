Radrodro meets Heads of Schools

[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, met with Heads of Secondary Schools in the Western Division to discuss plans for the 2025 academic year.

The discussions focused on tackling challenges faced by students and teachers and identifying strategies to improve academic results.

With the new school year fast approaching, Radrodro is stressing on the importance of teamwork, innovative teaching methods, access to resources, and stronger support from parents and communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He also shared highlights from the 2024 Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination results, outlining areas that need attention.

During the meeting the school leaders shared their perspectives on challenges and proposed practical solutions, fostering collaboration and unity in working towards better outcomes.

Radrodro says the Ministry remains dedicated to supporting schools and empowering Heads of Schools to achieve quality education for all students in 2025 and beyond.