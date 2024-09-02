Radrodro calls for respect

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has called on those who party to the late hours of the night to do so with respect for their neighbours.

On a social media post, the Minister shared concern over excessive noise at his neighborhood from a party.

Radrodro also highlighted the delay in response of the Police to the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

He says after making a call there was no one attending even after 45 minutes.

The Minister is due in Parliament this morning for a Parliament sitting schedule for this week.

We have sent Police questions on the claims.