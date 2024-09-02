Radrodro aware of ECE teacher salary discrepancies

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says he is aware of the frustrations of early childhood education teachers, reaffirming that solutions will be explored within the Ministry and with central agencies for equity in staff welfare.

His comments come following concerns about the salary discrepancies faced by ECE teachers.

Speaking at the 90th annual delegates’ conference and granite anniversary celebrations closing ceremony, Radrodro highlighted the importance of fair employment opportunities and just compensation based on workload and entitlements.

He stresses the need for ECE teacher salary discrepancies to be addressed promptly by the Ministry’s salaries section.

Radrodro says the ECE policy is currently under review, and the government remains committed to ensuring that Fiji’s education system continues to be a beacon of excellence in the region.

He adds that the Coalition Government is dedicated to advancing the welfare of both teachers and students and to charting a forward-looking path for the nation’s education system.

The Minister says collective efforts are needed to amplify voices, effect systemic change, and usher in a new era of educational prosperity for Fiji.