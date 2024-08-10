Rabuka to visit China from Monday

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] and Li Qiang

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will pay an official visit to China from Monday.

This has been confirmed by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is on the invitation of the Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.

China says this visit speaks to the close relations between the two nations and during the visit leaders of the two countries will have in-depth exchange of views on China-Fiji relations and important issues of mutual interest.

It says over the 49-years of diplomatic ties, China-Fiji relations have continued to make new progress, with fruitful outcomes in exchange and cooperation in various areas, bringing benefit to the people of both countries.

It furthers says that through this visit, China hopes to take advantage of the two nations comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development to a new level and work with Fiji to build an even closer community with a shared future between China and Pacific Island countries.

Fiji is the first Pacific Island country to have established diplomatic ties with China.