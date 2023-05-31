Rabuka to attend Samoa’s independence celebrations

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will depart for Samoa today to join regional leaders for the country’s 61st anniversary of independence celebrations.

At the invitation of his Samoan counterpart, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, Rabuka says his attendance demonstrates his intent to continue the work of strengthening the Pacific Vuvale.

Rabuka congratulated Samoa on this milestone, saying he looks forward to joining other invited Pacific leaders in Apia.

He adds Fiji shares a longstanding relationship with Samoa, and the People’s Coalition Government will build on their strong relations during his term in office.

Rabuka also acknowledged the contributions of Samoa’s elected and traditional leaders throughout the Pacific nation’s 60 years of independence.

The end of Samoa’s 60th year of independence will be commemorated tomorrow.