Rabuka strengthen ties with India

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong friendship and shared history between Fiji and India, with Rabuka conveying warm greetings on behalf of the Fijian Government and people.

He said the visit sets a strategic platform for enhanced cooperation across key development areas.

India’s ties with Fiji have deepened over the years, marked by historic visits from former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi in 1981 and Narendra Modi in 2014.

Prime Minister also highlighted the Coalition Government’s decision to legislate Girmit Day as a public holiday, honouring the Indian diaspora’s contributions to Fiji’s development and celebrating the enduring cultural bonds between the two nations.

Discussions covered mutual interests, including education, health, infrastructure, and regional cooperation.

President Murmu reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Pacific Island countries, noting Fiji’s special place in that relationship.

Both leaders expressed confidence that the visit will open new avenues of collaboration to benefit citizens of both countries.

