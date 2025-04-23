Rabuka receives warm welcome in Singapore

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka received a ceremonial Guard of Honor upon his arrival in Singapore.

This is only the second state visit by Rabuka to Singapore, after his first in 1998.

The national anthem for both nations was played before Rabuka inspected the parade.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Rabuka’s visit aims to strengthen the partnership with Singapore through enhanced cooperation for sustainable and inclusive development in areas of mutual interest in the Asia-Pacific region.

