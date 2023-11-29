Rabuka reaches Dubai for COP28

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has arrived in Dubai to participate in the 28th World Climate Summit.

The Prime Minister’s presence underscores Fiji’s commitment to global climate action and collaboration.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai International Airport, Rabuka was welcomed by UAE Ambassador to Wellington Rashed Matar Alsiri Alqemzi, and Fiji’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Naipote Katonitabua.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The dignitaries exchanged cordial greetings and expressed their shared dedication to addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Rabuka’s attendance at COP28 signifies Fiji’s proactive engagement in the international dialogue on climate issues.

Throughout the summit, Rabuka is poised to contribute to discussions on key environmental policies, sustainable development goals, and collaborative initiatives aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

His participation exemplifies Fiji’s firm resolve to play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for our planet.