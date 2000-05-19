Rabuka praises UNV's role in Fiji's climate resilience

[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme’s support in empowering local communities and advancing national development goals through volunteerism, during a courtesy call with Executive Coordinator Toily Kurbanov.

Rabuka commended the UNV’s commitment to sustainable development in the Pacific, particularly its contributions to building climate change resilience in Fiji.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration to address global challenges such as climate change, youth engagement, and capacity-building.

Kurbanov highlighted that volunteerism is a powerful means of engaging people in tackling development challenges and can transform the pace and nature of development.

