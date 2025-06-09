Rabuka instructs police to increase patrols

Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka / Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has instructed the Fiji Police Force to carry out more patrols at a community along Robertson Road in Suva.

The Prime Minister visited the site this morning after two videos of youths engaging in drug activities surfaced on social media.

Rabuka says residents have told him that serious offenses have been taking place there, including public drinking, marijuana use, and suspected drug injections.

He says residents have had to deal with the issue for some time.

The Prime Minister says this situation is very serious; no community should have to tolerate such dangerous and illegal activity, especially when it involves our young people.

He adds that this is not just a matter of law enforcement, but one of public health, safety, and the future of our youth.

Rabuka says everyone needs to work together to protect our children and restore safety and security in our communities.

