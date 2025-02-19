Rabuka holds key bilateral talks with German Chancellor

[Source: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has had an insightful meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the 61st Munich Security Conference.

Rabuka says the discussions held were valuable, offering him a deeper understanding of Germany’s views on Europe and global issues.

He expressed his commitment to further developing Fiji’s relationship with Germany, particularly in the areas of peace and international cooperation.

Rabuka stresses on the importance of reconciliation and peace, noting that both Germany and Japan, once enemies in the World Wars, have become important global leaders.

“It might be an idea to embrace everyone who participated in those worldwide conflicts of the first and the second world war and both of those that participated then, Germany and Japan, are great world leaders of today and it would be interesting and very beneficial for Fiji to develop stronger bilateral relationships with them with the concept of using them in our war memorial efforts and institutions. “

Rabuka also highlighted the significance of the new German embassy in Fiji, which was officially opened by him.

