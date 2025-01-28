Rabuka highlights growing Fiji-China ties

The relationship between Fiji and China has strengthened over the past 50 years.

On the eve of the Chinese New Year Spring Festival, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that he is excited about the potential to deepen the connections between the two countries in the future.

Rabuka says Fiji is now exploring opportunities to establish direct flights to key link airports in China, aiming to bolster the tourism industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji’s breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality await Chinese travellers. Additionally, we welcome Chinese investors to consider Fiji as a prime destination for building world-class hotels, fostering economic growth and creating jobs for our people.”

Rabuka says Chinese families have made invaluable contributions to Fiji, particularly in the early colonial era.

“Your forbearers as vegetable farmers, traders of beech-de-mer and sandalwood, lived in harmony with our rural communities. They not only contributed to our economy, but also enriched our cultural tapestry through intermarriage with Fijian women, raising families that embody the strength of our shared heritage.”

Rabuka says the two countries’ bilateral relationship has always been one of mutual respect and cooperation.

He stresses that as Fiji continues to promote the Pacific as the Ocean of Peace, Fiji remains committed to fostering peace, stability and prosperity in the region.