PM calls for investment facilitation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has encouraged Fijians residing in Europe to set up businesses in Fiji and also invest back home as the government is eager to facilitate their investment.

Last night, he met Fijians who travelled from as far as Paris, the Netherlands and Geneva.

Rabuka expressed gratitude for the assistance that continues to flow from the diaspora, contributing to the prosperity and development of Fiji and its people.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledged the valuable role they play in supporting Fiji’s growth and development from afar.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

He also recognized that this is made possible by their hard work, success and prosperity in their adopted homes overseas.

Rabuka also encouraged the diaspora to stay connected with their loved ones back home, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong ties with family and friends.

He also emphasized that the children and descendants of former Fiji citizens are now entitled to enter and reside in Fiji without a permit, with changes to the Immigration laws in 2023 by the Coalition government.

After the traditional formalities, a town-hall-style talanoa session was held where the Fijian community directly engaged with the Prime Minister.

The talanoa session centred on partnerships to further enhance the relationship between Fiji and its diaspora in Europe.