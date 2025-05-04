Rabuka congratulates Albanese, Wong on election wins

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), re-elected Australia’s Prime Minister Australia’s Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated Anthony Albanese for his re-election as Australia’s Prime Minister.

Albanese’s Labor stormed home to victory in a landslide, winning a swathe of seats across multiple states and unseating Opposition Leader Peter Dutton in his own electorate in the process.

Expanding on its majority in the House of Representatives, Labor claimed 87 seats, while the coalition picked up 40 as its primary vote plunged to almost historic lows.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says as Vuvale, Fiji and Australia share a strong and enduring bilateral relationship.

He says Fiji looks forward to continuing its partnership, grounded in mutual respect, development cooperation, and regional stability.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), newly elected Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Meanwhile, Rabuka also congratulated Lawrence Wong on his election as Singapore’s prime minister.

Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party has won by a landslide in an election dominated by concerns over the cost of living and the country’s future economic stability.

This is Wong’s first election since he became party leader last year, the PAP clinched 65.6% of the vote and an overwhelming majority of the 97 seats in parliament.

Rabuka says Fiji values its close and longstanding friendship with Singapore and looks forward to continuing their strong partnership for the prosperity of the two nations and the region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.