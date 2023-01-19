Rabuka committed to fulfilling PIF goals

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum Chair Sitiveni Rabuka has promised to stay committed to the goals, missions, and drive for a brave united Pacific Region.

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum Chair Sitiveni Rabuka has promised to stay committed to the goals, missions, and drive for a brave united Pacific Region.

He has challenged regional leaders to put their differences aside, forge unity and move forward.

Rabuka states that even after he handles the Forum’s chairmanship role in the Cook Islands, he is looking forward to working on developing the Forum.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka also vividly remembers his days as a young leader in the Forum but now, he is walking in again as an experienced leader.

“I can only reciprocate the honor by serving the Pacific Islands Forum in the remaining term and also continue as a member after I as Prime Minister handover to my successor.”

The PM says each Pacific Island stands on its own but we also rely on each other, together, we are a community.

PIFS Secretary General Henry Puna says the Forum is confident that with solidarity, Rabuka will lead the secretariat to a realization of the Pacific’s collective aspirations, particularly the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.