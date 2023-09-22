Rabuka and UAE Foreign Minister pave way for future collaborations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United Arab Emirates has revealed plans to establish a foreign mission in Suva, underscoring the commitment to strengthen diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met earlier this week in New York to discuss crucial global issues and outlined timelines for future cooperation.

The meeting marked a significant step towards enhancing the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Rabuka expressed Fiji’s profound gratitude for the fruitful discussions and looked forward to deepening cooperation with the UAE.



The UAE Foreign Minister welcomed Fiji’s participation in the upcoming UNFCCC COP 28 that will be hosted by the UAE at Expo City, Dubai in November this year.

Prime Minister Rabuka confirmed Fiji’s representation and highlighted the bipartisan and inclusive approach by extending invitations to the Leader of Opposition and former Climate Champion.

The UAE expressed its commitment to renewable energy and its awareness of the disproportionate impact of climate change on Small Island Developing States like Fiji.

Both nations emphasized the importance of renewable energy, with UAE offering to partner with Fiji in this endeavour.

The UAE highlighted existing cooperation, including the Air Service Agreement and Promotion of Investment.

They also expressed keen interest in identifying potential areas of cooperation with Fiji and requested that these be presented during the margins of COP 28.