Quality not merely a buzzword: Singh

Minister for Employment, Productivity, Industry, and Relations, Agni Deo Singh [Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/Facebook]]

Minister for Employment, Productivity, Industry, and Relations, Agni Deo Singh, emphasizes the paramount importance of quality in a highly competitive landscape.

While addressing the 2023 National Quality and Innovation Conference held at the Fiji National University’s Namaka campus Singh highlights that quality is not merely a buzzword but serves as the fundamental cornerstone of excellence in all facets of life, including business, education, healthcare, and beyond.

He stresses the critical role that quality plays in driving progress and success, asserting that it is a core principle that should guide endeavors in Fiji and around the world.

“It can be the difference between success and failure, between customer satisfaction and dissatisfaction, between innovation and stagnation. It’s the factor that can transform a good organization into a great one.”

The Minister states the government’s dedication to fostering a dynamic and thriving private sector that actively invests in innovation and job creation.

He recognizes the immense potential of the private sector in contributing to Fiji’s economic growth, stating that their innovation and entrepreneurial spirit are vital for the nation’s prosperity.

Central to the government’s vision, as articulated by Minister Singh, is the belief that a robust and resilient economy can only be achieved through collaboration with all key stakeholders.

He adds that to remain competitive in the face of increasing globalization, Fiji must prioritize productivity and innovation as key drivers of progress.