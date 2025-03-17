Qereqeretabua blasts lack of effort to keep Fiji clean

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua says she has had enough of picking up other people’s rubbish.

Participating at the Roundtable Discussion for Global Recycling Day in Nadi, Qereqeretabua believes that the lack of civic pride is fueling Fiji’s waste problem.

The Assistant Minister, who has been an advocate for waste management, says it is concerning that in some communities, residents simply aren’t concerned about properly putting out their household waste during rubbish days.

“I’ve just had wit with picking up rubbish, picking up other people’s rubbish. I said in Parliament the week before last that if you have enough money to buy recharge, grog, cigarettes, and alcohol, then you can afford to buy a rubbish bin so the dogs in your streets don’t come and tear the black rubbish bags that you put out.”

Qereqeretabua says there’s very limited effort towards promoting a clean environment.

“It’s leadership and its pride in our environment. Again, I do not know what has happened to our civic pride, pride in our suburb, our streets, and our cities. I’m so’ sick of seeing piles of rubbish being photographed and placed in the media.”

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma shares similar sentiments.

She says while authorities are doing their part, it is a whole-of-government approach to tackle the waste crisis.

