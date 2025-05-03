PWD to handle rural roads, FRA national network

The Fiji Roads Authority will continue to manage all national roads, including those in rural areas, until the Public Works Department is fully operational.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says efforts are underway to restore rural depots and build capacity within the PWD.

Ro Filipe says the decision to re-establish the PWD stems from government concerns over inadequate coverage of rural road infrastructure under the FRA’s mandate.

Article continues after advertisement

“The FRA will progressively phase out its involvement in the construction of new rural roads and instead focus on the management, maintenance, and upgrading of existing and expansion national road infrastructure. Once fully resourced, the PWD, through the Department of National Roads, will also be responsible for the development of national road policies.”

Ro Filipe also acknowledged international partners, particularly Japan, for assisting with depot resourcing and technical support for PWD.

He also highlighted that foreign technical expertise may be recruited in the future if local shortages persist, although domestic hiring remains the priority.

He remains confident that the transition will lead to a more balanced and responsive infrastructure framework, addressing the needs of both urban and rural communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.