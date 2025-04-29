PSC chair says zero tolerance for domestic, gender-based violence

Public Service Commission chairperson Luke Rokovada [Source: Ministry of Civil Service/Facebook]

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Luke Rokovada says the PSC will soon commence a mandatory training program for all public servants to enhance awareness on domestic and gender-based violence.

He said in the wake of the death of a civil servant, allegedly due to domestic violence, the PSC was committed to introducing and implementing gender-based prevention policies in the workforce.

In a statement this evening, Rokovada strongly condemned the death of Sainimere Tuinasakea, a dedicated employee of the Department of Immigration.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the Public Service upholds a strict zero-tolerance policy against gender-based violence in all forms.

He said Ms Tuinasakea’s death underscored the urgent need for continued action and awareness across all sectors of society.

“No one should ever have to endure such violence. Sainimere Tuinasakea’s death is a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done to ensure the safety and dignity of all women in Fiji,” Rokovada stated.

He emphasised the PSC’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees.

Rokovada said the Public Service extends its condolences to Mrs Tuinasakea’s family, friends, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

He said any public servant experiencing domestic violence was strongly encouraged to reach out for help via the toll-free line 1560.

Rokovada said the PSC was calling on all citizens to stand together in addressing this growing issue and to support initiatives aimed at preventing domestic violence and protecting women and girls in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.