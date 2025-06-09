PSC calls on civil servants to combat drugs and GBV

The Public Service Commission is intensifying its fight against gender-based violence and drug abuse, issuing a powerful call for unity, courage, and action from every public servant.

Speaking at the soft launch of Civil Service Day, Chair Luke Rokovada highlighted drug abuse and violence against women as two of the most damaging challenges currently impacting the nation’s workforce.

He stresses that the civil service must lead by example, fostering a work environment where individuals feel truly safe, respected, and empowered.

Luke Rokovada

Rokovada says civil service cannot promote development as these issues continue to harm lives within government institutions.

“We need to be role models. We must set a good example for the community. People look up to us for the services we provide. So, we need to improve not only our service delivery but also the values, conduct, and behavior within the Civil Service.”

Rokovada is calling on all ministries and departments to turn policy into practice through bold and compassionate leadership.

Permanent Secretary for Public Service Parmesh Chand says society has evolved, and the civil service must adapt by embracing a culture of change and prioritizing the wellbeing of all people.

He stresses that equal rights must be respected and valued in everyday life, moving away from outdated practices that treated people differently.

The Public Service Day is marked on July 4 to honor the work of civil servants, and this year’s theme – Inspire hope and resilience in combating drugs and violence in the civil service, highlights the need more safer and supportive working environment.

