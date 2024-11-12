PS Trade explores investment opportunities in China

Shaheen Ali [left] during his visit to the Waterfowl World Ecological Park [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali engaged in fruitful discussions with potential investors interested in exploring tourism ventures within Fiji in China.

This was during his visit to the Waterfowl World Ecological Park, which hosts the Fijian Culture, Tourism, and Art Exchange Center.

The Exchange Centre was established on 11 May this year and aims to promote Fiji’s rich culture, trade, investment and tourism offerings to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, fostering deeper connections between Fiji and China.

Shaheen Ali [3rd from left] during his visit to the Waterfowl World Ecological Park [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

During the visit, Ali discussed plans to leverage the center as a hub for showcasing Fiji’s unique export products and also deliberated on plans for hosting future trade exhibitions to highlight opportunities for investment in the country

Another investor shared his enthusiasm for investing in wastewater recycling infrastructure projects in Fiji.