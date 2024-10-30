PS confirmed for PM’s office

Dr Raijeli Taga [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Dr Raijeli Taga has been confirmed by the Public Service Commission, with the agreement of the Prime Minister, as the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

PSC Chair, Luke Rokovada states that Dr Taga is a scientist by training and profession and has a Doctorate in Mining Engineering.

She has extensive work experience in the Department of Mineral Resources, where she worked her way through the ranks to become Director of Mineral Resources for five years and later became Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources for the past four years.

Dr Taga is very passionate in training and developing young talents and graduates to attain professional qualifications and registration in their specialist fields of study.