Provincial Councils audit backlogs being addressed

Currently there is a backlog in the audit of the Provincial Councils.

While making submissions before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Deputy Chief Executive of the iTaukei Affairs Board Sereana Matakibau says a dedicated task force is working on addressing the back-log, ensuring timely submission of financial statements.

Matakibau says the task force based at the head office is handling financial statement submissions.

She adds that once the backlog issue is resolved, key performance indicators related to financial reporting will be handed back to the respective Provincial Councils.

“To assist in the submission of the financial statements, this is currently been handled by a task force that is at head office at the moment until the backlog is cleared, which we are almost there. And then these KPIs are reverted to the provincial councils, and that is why we are currently reviewing the JDs to take these tasks back to the provincial councils.”

Matakibau says from 2019 to 2022, draft financial statements of seven provincial councils have been submitted to the Auditor General’s Office

Acting Assistant Auditor General Dineshwar Prasad confirmed receiving the draft statements.

However, he adds that these seven statements were recalled and then were permissively submitted to the Office of the Auditor General.

To date, he adds they have received financial statements from six provincial councils, out of which they have issued an opinion on two.

Prasad says the four financial statements report has been issued for signing, and while the three is work in progress.

