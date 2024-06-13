Prosecutors at the frontline battle against cybercrime

Prosecutors have been reminded that they are at the frontline of the battle against cybercrime.

While opening the National Conference on Cybercrime and e-Evidence for Prosecutors, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo states that their work is pivotal in upholding justice and protecting the society from the many threats that arise in cyberspace.

Vosarogo emphasizes the critical nature of their work and the collective efforts to investigate, prosecute and then intimately, combat cybercrime effectively.

He says in this highly developed digital age, it is crucial that they stay ahead of the curve, ensuring the criminal justice systems are equipped to handle the unique challenges posed by cybercrime.

“Your work involves not only bringing offenders to justice but also sending a strong message that cybercriminals will be held accountable for their actions. Therefore, it is essential that we equip you with the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to effectively tackle these challenges.”

The Minister told those present that this is no small task, given the complexity and constantly evolving nature of cybercrime.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert says that in today’s digital era, criminals are increasing the use of tech services and tools to plan, organise and carry out illegal activities online.

She says this puts the spotlight on the use of electronic evidence in criminal investigations.

Fiji has partnered with the Council of Europe, aligning our Cybercrime Act with the Convention’s principles, enhancing the capacity of our criminal justice authorities, and fostering collaboration through the 24 by 7 Network.

As an observer, Fiji joins the 72 parties to the Convention and 20 observer countries, harmonizing our laws to ensure prompt and efficient international cooperation in prosecuting cyber offences.